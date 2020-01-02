VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

