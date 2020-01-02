VoteCoin Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. VoteCoin has a market cap of $97,869.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00388561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00110295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,723,750 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

