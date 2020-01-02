VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,539.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $568,953.00 and $17,539.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

