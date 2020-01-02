Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.00 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

