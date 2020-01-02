Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $95.31 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

