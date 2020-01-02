VULCANO Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,222.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. VULCANO has a total market cap of $104,222.00 and $44.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

