WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,024.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. WABnetwork has a market cap of $57,339.00 and approximately $8,024.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

