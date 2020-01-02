Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $3,655.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,167,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,787,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

