Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 7.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $95,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.