Wanchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

