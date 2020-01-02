Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,994,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

