Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $0.97

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $69.58 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00013968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,762,660 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, OKEx, Cryptohub, BCEX, YoBit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Coinrail, Kuna, COSS, Coinbe, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Exmo, Huobi, Tidex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

