Wavesbet Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,382.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $82,504.00 and $31,382.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 185.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007498 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000827 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

