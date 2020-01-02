WavesGo Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, WavesGo has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $128,903.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,424,797 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

