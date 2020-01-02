WavesGo (WGO) Price Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. WavesGo has a market cap of $136,102.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WavesGo has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,424,797 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

