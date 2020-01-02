Webcoin (WEB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $55,061.00 and approximately $34,580.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $20.33 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

