Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Cap (CHEK)

Check Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/1/2020 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

12/31/2019 – Check Cap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

12/19/2019 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

12/12/2019 – Check Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

12/5/2019 – Check Cap is now covered by analysts at Dawson James. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Check Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Check Cap Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Get Check Cap Ltd alerts:

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.