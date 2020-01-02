Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/26/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

11/7/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

