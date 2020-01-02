Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2019 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Devon Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

DVN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 214,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,720,000 after acquiring an additional 694,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

