Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Eaton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2019 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.76. 28,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,773. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Eaton Co PLC alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 22.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $194,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.