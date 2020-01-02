Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) recently:

12/31/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

12/30/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

12/17/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

12/11/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

12/5/2019 – Piedmont Lithium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.