Weight Watchers International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,285 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average daily volume of 965 put options.

WW stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.