WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will report sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $6.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $27.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.26 billion to $28.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $32.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 984.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 212,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 192,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $330.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $225.82 and a 12 month high of $333.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

