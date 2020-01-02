Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Equal Weight

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

