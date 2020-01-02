Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

