Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

