West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

