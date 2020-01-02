West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WST. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $152.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,932,000 after acquiring an additional 130,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

