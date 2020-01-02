Western Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 243,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,530 call options.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Western Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

