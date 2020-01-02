Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE WRK opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $398,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westrock by 388.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

