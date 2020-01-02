WeTrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $917,326.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

