WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0075 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and LBank. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $44,063.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

