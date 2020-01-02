WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $20,294.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, EXX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bittrex, FreiExchange, LBank and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

