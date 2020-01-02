William Carl Anderson III Buys 1,040,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director William Carl Anderson III purchased 1,040,000 shares of On Track Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00.

OTCMKTS OTIVF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,927. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

