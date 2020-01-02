Winding Tree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.