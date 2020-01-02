WINk Market Cap Hits $17.33 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

