World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,289 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 469% compared to the average daily volume of 402 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $226,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:WWE opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 1.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.