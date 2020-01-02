Worldcore Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Worldcore has a total market cap of $52,878.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

