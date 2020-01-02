Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $52,506.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.