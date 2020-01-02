Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

