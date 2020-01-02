X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,029.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,220,718,593 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

