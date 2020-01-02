Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$3.20 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$3.20 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.25. 554,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and a PE ratio of 86.54. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock worth $310,463.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

