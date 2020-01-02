XEL Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. XEL has a total market capitalization of $433,640.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

