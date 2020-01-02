Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 328,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,385. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth $11,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

