XRP (XRP) Market Cap Tops $8.19 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. XRP has a total market cap of $8.19 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, LakeBTC and Exrates. During the last week, XRP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, GOPAX, RippleFox, Coinone, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Coinhub, Bitbank, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, Ripple China, Bits Blockchain, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, B2BX, HitBTC, Bitlish, Bitinka, FCoin, OTCBTC, Coinrail, DragonEX, Koineks, Koinex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitsane, Fatbtc, Kuna, Stellarport, BitFlip, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, BCEX, MBAex, CoinFalcon, LakeBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BtcTurk, Upbit, Korbit, Zebpay, Braziliex, Gatehub, Exmo, Bitstamp, Indodax, Poloniex, Bitso, Exrates, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Ovis, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Kraken, CoinEgg, Bitbns, BX Thailand, BitBay, C2CX, Coindeal, Independent Reserve, Tripe Dice Exchange, Liquid, Coinbe, ABCC, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex and Covesting. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

