YEE (YEE) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and FCoin. In the last week, YEE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $104,886.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DEx.top, FCoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

