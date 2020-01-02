Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.22 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $534.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.43 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

CMP opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.