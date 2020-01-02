Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

