Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $41.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $35.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $141.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

HTBK opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 353.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

