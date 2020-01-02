Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $415.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $398.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 173,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $131.86 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

